Clayton Tune headshot

Clayton Tune News: Sparse usage in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Tune completed two of two passes for eight yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, recorded seven carries for minus-4 yards and lost his only fumble in six games during the 2024 regular season.

The majority of Tune's appearances in his second pro campaign occurred in kneel-down scenarios, as starting QB Kyler Murray handled 96.6 percent of the offensive snaps. A 2023 fifth-round pick, Tune has 23 passes without a touchdown and 15 rushes with a TD on his resume in 13 contests. With Murray entering the second year of the extension he signed in July 2022, Tune will continue to operate as the primary backup to the former in 2025.

Clayton Tune
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
