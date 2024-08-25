DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We're down to our final preseason slate before the games count in two weeks. We close things out with three games, we'll have a mix of teams at least playing some of their starters and some that have fully turned their attention to the regular season.

As covered by our articles from the opening week of the preseason, the roster requirements on both FD and DK are the same: 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX and 1 DST. On FD, all players cost $6,000 and on DK $5,500. The preseason is time for teams to evaluate younger players and players on the roster bubble, so this article won't be filled with stars. It will be based primarily on which players project to get the most playing time combined with some skill evaluation.

Quarterback

Clayton Tune vs. Denver

Tune is turning into a preseason star, and he looks to be in line to play a large chunk, if not all, of Sunday's game. He has 242 passing yards and two total touchdowns in his first two exhibition games, so he can take advantage of his opportunity.

Mason Rudolph at New Orleans

The Titans insist the backup quarterback job is up for grabs between Rudolph and Malik Willis, but Rudolph has run the offense effectively in his preseason appearances to this point. Will Levis will play Sunday, but that is expected to be limited to three series. The rest of the game will be split between Rudolph and Willis, so both are decent plays, with Willis providing upside with his legs.

Also consider: Drake Maye at Washington

Running Back

Audric Estime at Arizona

Javonte Williams seems to have proven himself after some offseason rumblings that he was on the roster bubble. With Bo Nix resting, it would make sense that we'd also see most of the team's starting/established players do the same. Given that, we might see some of Jaleel McLaughlin, but projecting Estime for substantial volume makes sense.

Kevin Harris at Washington

Harris is competing for the third running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, and he's popped a couple big gains and also found the end zone through two games. JaMycal Hasty hasn't appeared yet this preseason, but he is on the other side of the battle for a roster spot with Harris and is also worthy of consideration.

Also Consider: Trey Benson vs. Denver

Wide Receiver

A.T. Perry vs. Tennessee

Perry might be fighting for a roster spot in just his second season, and he managed a strong stat line in the opening game of the preseason. He should get plenty of burn once again in the final exhibition season to five him the chance to lock in his roster spot. Rookie Bub Means hasn't produced much, but he is another pass catcher on the roster bubble who should play more Sunday.

Tejhaun Palmer vs. Denver

It may be the preseason, but it's still a good idea to stack quarterbacks with their pass catchers. Tune is one of the better quarterback options, so looking for viable Arizona wide receivers/tight ends is a good idea. Palmer was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and this eight targets this preseason. He's produced only 28 yards on that opportunity, which certainly doesn't help his argument to land a roster spot. However, opportunity is key in preseason DFS and Palmer should continue to get it.

Dyami Brown vs. New England

The Washington wide receiver corps is difficult to project after the Jahan Dotson trade, so watch news as to which pass catchers are playing and which are not. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Brown draw some rest, as he's potentially the starting outside receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Brown, Olamide Zaccheu or even Byron Pringle and Martavis Bryant should get a chance. I won't roster any Washington receiver if I can't watch news develop Sunday morning, but some value should develop here.

Tight End

Ben Sinnott vs. New England

For those who understandably aren't particularly interested in forcing in a Washington wide receiver, Sinnott is a good pivot. He has produced this preseason at a position that is a disaster to work with at this time of year. Zach Ertz will start at tight end to begin the year, as the Commanders prioritize developing Sinnott. The rookie should see action as a result and he has the skill to take advantage.

Defense/Special Teams

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints

This is likely to be the first and last time that the Titans will be a recommended defensive play this season, but the Saints' backup quarterback situation is a disaster. Spencer Rattler is still hyped for some reason, but he managed to record 27 yards on eight pass attempts in last week's preseason game. Jake Haener has been slightly better but still hasn't led scoring drives.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.