Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton Dowell headshot

Colton Dowell News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Dowell (knee) was an active participant in Tennessee's OTAs on Tuesday.

Dowell was sidelined for the entirety of last season after tearing his ACL and meniscus in Week 17 of the 2023 the campaign but is healthy again. The 2023 seventh-round pick saw limited action offensively during his rookie campaign has he caught just one pass for three yards and saw the majority of his playing time on special teams. Dowell will likely have a similar role during the season should he make the team's final roster.

Colton Dowell
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now