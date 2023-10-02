NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 4

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Just a heads-up: I'm no longer adjusting full-season target and air-yard shares in the box scores to only count the games each player participated in. It becomes a more time-consuming task with each passing week, and it's information we have updated by every Tuesday on RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page (which I recommend as a tool).

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

Rts = Routes

Rt% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR

01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Color-coding is used under route/snap share to denote players that got significantly more or less playing time relative to previous weeks. However, I won't use it for instances in which the difference was simply a result of starters being rested