Cooper Kupp Injury: Possible game-time decision

Kupp (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders and may come down to a game-time decision, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Kupp last played Week 2 and returned to practice this week coming out of a bye. The Rams have two games coming up in a five-day stretch, hosting the Vikings on Thursday after Sunday's matchup with the Raiders. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp "had a good week" and "there's a possibility" he'll play Sunday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.