Cooper Kupp Injury: Trending toward sitting Sunday

Kupp (ankle) remains listed as questionable but appears unlikely to play Sunday versus the Raiders, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kupp missed the Rams' final three games before the team's Week 6 bye with a left high-ankle sprain, but he took his first meaningful steps forward in his recovery from the injury by returning to practice this week as a limited participant. Though head coach Sean McVay said coming out of Friday's session that Kupp still had a chance to play Sunday, the Rams are seemingly leaning toward holding the wideout out for one more contest. According to Schefter, Kupp is scheduled to go through a pregame warmup before the Rams make any decisions on his status, but for the time being, the expectation is that he'll be included on the team's inactive list ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.