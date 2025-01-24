Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert Injury: Aiming to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Goedert (ankle) said Friday that he intends to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. "I feel great," Goedert added.

Goedert was held out of drills Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue, but he was spotted on the side in the latter session and then was present during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. The tight end's optimism aside, the Eagles still may tag Goedert with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest, something that'll be clarified on Friday's injury report.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
