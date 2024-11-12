Dallas Goedert Injury: Gauged as limited practice participant

The Eagles listed Goedert (ankle) as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Though the Eagles merely held a walkthrough Tuesday, Goedert's limited listing represents a step forward from Monday, when he appeared on the team's initial Week 11 injury report as a non-participant. Goedert made his return from a three-game absence in this past Sunday's win over the Cowboys and showed no apparent signs of being inhibited by the hamstring injury he had been dealing with, as he played 63 percent of the offensive snaps while finishing with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The expectation is that Goedert will play Thursday against the Commanders, but it won't be known until after Wednesday's practice whether he carries a designation into game day.