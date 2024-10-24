Dallas Goedert Injury: Misses another practice

Goedert (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Goedert hasn't been able to practice in any fashion since straining his hamstring early in the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Browns. He'll almost certainly need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a chance at avoiding a second consecutive missed game this Sunday against the Bengals. In Goedert's absence during this past Sunday's win over the Giants, Grant Calcaterra served as the Eagles' top tight end and played 71 percent of the snaps, but he finished with just one catch for five yards on one target.