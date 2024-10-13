Dallas Goedert Injury: Ruled out for remainder of Week 6

Goedert (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's matchup against Cleveland, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Goedert was injured on the third play of the game on a pass thrown his way that fell incomplete. He was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out shortly after halftime. With Goedert unable to return Sunday, Grant Calcaterra has taken over most of the work at tight end for Philadelphia. It's unclear at this time whether Goedert is at risk of missing next Sunday's clash with the Giants, and his participation during Week 7 prep should shed light on that matter.