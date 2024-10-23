Dallas Goedert Injury: Unable to practice Wednesday

Goedert (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goedert sat out Philadelphia's win over the Giants in Week 7, and he hasn't yet resumed practicing in any capacity since being forced out of the team's Week 6 contest against Cleveland due to a hamstring issue. The standout tight end is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road game against the Bengals, and he'll only have two more chances to retake the practice field heading into Week 8 action. Grant Calcaterra, who secured his only catch for five yards versus New York, will be in line to draw another start if Goedert can't ultimately suit up versus Cincinnati.