Dallas Goedert News: Agrees to reworked contract

Goedert and the Eagles are in agreement on a reworked contract that will keep him with the team for 2025, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Offseason trade rumors never materialized, keeping the 30-year-old with the only NFL team he's known. Goedert averaged between 3.7 and 4.6 catches per game each of the past six seasons, reliably putting up solid efficiency stats on 5-6 targets per game, with the biggest difference from year to year being his number of absences. He's missed multiple games in five straight seasons, including a career-high seven last year before bouncing back in the playoffs with a 17-215-1 receiving line in four games. Goedert should continue to provide low-end TE1 fantasy production when healthy, serving as Philadelphia's No. 3 receiving option behind WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.