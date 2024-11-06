Dallas Goedert News: Listed as full participant

Goedert (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate and suggested afterward that he plans to play Sunday at Dallas, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

It was Goedert's first practice participation since injuring his hamstring Week 6 -- an injury that opened the door for fellow Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra to top 90 percent snap share in three of the past four games. The team's decision to list Goedert as a full participant is a strong hint he'll play Sunday, although Wednesday's session was only a walk-through and not a higher-intensity practice.