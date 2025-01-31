Dallas Goedert News: Sidesteps injury designation

Goedert (rest/ankle) doesn't have a designation for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 versus the Chiefs.

Goedert is dealing with an ankle injury for a second straight week, as he was held out of all drills during the first week of Super Bowl prep. As the situation currently stands, he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the final game of the campaign. Considering his recent practice regimens, though, Goedert may have some limitations once the Eagles arrive in New Orleans next week, meaning his status will continue to be monitored to get a sense of his level of health.