Dallas Goedert: Not on injury report

Goedert isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Reports earlier Wednesday suggested Goedert wasn't practicing, but it turns out he was off to the side and eventually joined his teammates for a walkthrough. The Eagles may have just been lightening his workload after a 170-yard explosion in the Week 3 win at New Orleans. WR DeVonta Smith suffered a concussion during the game and missed practice Wednesday, potentially leaving the Eagles without their top two pass catchers for Week 4 (WR A.J. Brown is still recovering from a hamstring injury and also missed practice).