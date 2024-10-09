Darnell Mooney Injury: Tending to knee issue

Mooney was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mooney is coming off a season-best performance against the Buccaneers in Week 5 in which he tallied nine catches (on 16 targets) for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He clearly is on the same page with quarterback Kirk Cousins, as the pair already have connected for eight receptions of 20-plus yards through five games. Now that Mooney has made an appearance on the Falcons' first Week 6 practice report, his status will be one to watch as the weekend approaches to ensure he isn't in danger of missing Sunday's contest at Carolina.