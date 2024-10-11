Darnell Mooney News: Cleared for Week 6

Mooney (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Carolina.

Mooney finished the week as a full practice participant after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He's coming off the best fantasy performance of his career -- 31.5 PPR points in a 36-30 win over Tampa Bay -- and is averaging 4.8 catches for a career-best 66.0 yards per game on 8.0 targets. Mooney needs just one more TD to match his personal best of four in a season, previously attained his first two years in the league (2020 and 2021).