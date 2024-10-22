Darnell Mooney News: Garners eight targets in loss

Mooney secured five of eight targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Mooney saw at least eight targets for the third time this season, but his 9.2 yards per reception in Week 7 was his second-lowest mark of the campaign. With Kirk Cousins at the helm, Atlanta's passing attack has been fruitful, and Mooney has benefitted. However, Mooney remains the WR2 behind Drake London, with RB Bijan Robinson and TE Kyle Pitts also seeing their fair share of work in the passing attack.