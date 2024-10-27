Fantasy Football
Darnell Mooney News: Paces air attack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Mooney brought in five of seven targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 31-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mooney led the Falcons in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while recording a touchdown for the fourth time this season on a perfectly timed 30-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the second quarter. Mooney has remained healthy and turned into a steady contributor in coordinator Zac Robinson's offense, a welcome change from his previous two seasons with the Bears following an encouraging start to his career. Mooney will next take aim at the Cowboys in a Week 9 home matchup.

