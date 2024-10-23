DaRon Bland Injury: Not practicing after bye week

Bland (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Bland was designated for return from injured reserve Oct. 9, and he started his 21-day evaluation window with two straight full practices. However, he didn't participate in the Cowboys' final session of Week 6 and remains a spectator coming out of the team's Week 7 bye. Bland's continued absence from practice doesn't bode well for his chances of being activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but the Cowboys will wait and see if he's able to get in in any on field-work Thursday or Friday before ruling on his status. Bland has to be activated off IR before Oct. 30, otherwise the cornerback would be forced to sit out for the rest of the 2024 campaign.