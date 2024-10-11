DaRon Bland Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Bland (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Bland was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and logged two consecutive full practices. However, the All-Pro cornerback downgraded to a DNP on Friday, suggesting that he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Bland still must be activated to Dallas' active roster in order to suit up in Week 6. If he's unable to go, expect Caelen Carson (shoulder) or C.J. Goodwin to line up opposite Trevon Diggs.