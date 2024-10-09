DaRon Bland Injury: Returns without restriction

Bland (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Bland was placed on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp due to a stress fracture in his left foot. Jon Machota of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't expect Bland to play in Week 6 against the Lions. However, Bland's full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that the 2022 fifth-round pick could make his regular-season debut Sunday, barring any setbacks. In 2023, Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions, and his five pick-sixes were an NFL single-season record.