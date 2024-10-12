DaRon Bland Injury: Won't be activated Week 6

Bland (foot) will not be activated off IR this weekend, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland has yet to play this season after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot near the end of training camp. He had his practice window opened this past Wednesday and logged a full practice both Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday. The decision not to activate Bland for Week 6 against Detroit may be centered on the Cowboys having a Week 7 bye, which will give the cornerback an extra week to ramp up. There's a good chance he'll be ready to return Week 8 for a matchup with the 49ers.