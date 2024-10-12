Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DaRon Bland headshot

DaRon Bland Injury: Won't be activated Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Bland (foot) will not be activated off IR this weekend, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland has yet to play this season after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot near the end of training camp. He had his practice window opened this past Wednesday and logged a full practice both Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday. The decision not to activate Bland for Week 6 against Detroit may be centered on the Cowboys having a Week 7 bye, which will give the cornerback an extra week to ramp up. There's a good chance he'll be ready to return Week 8 for a matchup with the 49ers.

DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News