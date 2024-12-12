David Njoku Injury: Another missed practice

Njoku (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Back-to-back absences from practice cloud Njoku's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey noting Thursday that if the Browns' top tight end is unavailable this weekend, the team would employ a committee approach at the position. In that scenario, Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart would see added Week 15 opportunities, with Tre' McKitty and Cameron Latu being potential practice squad elevations.