DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Dealing with lower leg soreness

Coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Hopkins is dealing with some lower leg soreness following Sunday's loss to the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Hopkins played 60 percent of the offensive snaps against Buffalo, down from his 71 percent mark the previous week, and he finished the day with one catch for -2 yards on one target. It was a game to forget for the 32-year-old wideout. His practice reps could be limited some this week ahead of a Week 8 date with the Lions next Sunday.