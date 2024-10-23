DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Trade to Kansas City being finalized

The Titans are reportedly finalizing a trade to send Hopkins (lower leg) to the Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, the deal that would send the veteran wideout to Kansas City is for a fifth-round draft pick that can become a fourth-rounder, with Tennessee expected to absorb some of Hopkins' salary. The looming transaction is set to provide a major boost to a Chiefs wideout corps that has been hit hard by injuries, with Rashee Rice (knee) as well as Hollywood Brown (shoulder) on IR and JuJu Smith-Schuster currently sidelined by a hamstring issue. Assuming the lower leg soreness Hopkins was dealing with following Week 7 action doesn't impact his availability, the 32-year-old could make his debut with Kansas City on Sunday against the Raiders.