DeAndre Hopkins News: Active versus Raiders

Hopkins is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Hopkins, who the Chiefs brought in via a trade with the Titans this past week, practiced with his new team Thursday and Friday and headed into the weekend without a game designation. With his Week 8 active status confirmed, it remains to be seen what sort of workload Hopkins will see in his debut with Kansas City, though both Jay Glazer of FOX Sports and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggest that the veteran wideout will see his share of snaps Sunday in situations that he's been able to prep for on the fly. The expectation beyond that is that as Hopkins gains more familiarity with the Chiefs' playbook, he'll become more involved in the team's offense, thus bolstering a WR corps that has been hit hard by injuries.