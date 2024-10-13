DeAndre Hopkins News: Team-high yardage total in loss

Hopkins brought in four of six targets for 54 yards in the Titans' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Hopkins' reception and receiving yardage totals, modest as they were, served as team highs on the afternoon for the Titans. The veteran receiver was on the receiving end of well more than half of Will Levis' 95 passing yards, underscoring how lackluster a day it was for Tennessee's air attack. Hopkins now has multiple receptions in three straight games after opening the season with consecutive one-catch efforts, and he could be a beneficiary if there is a quarterback change from Levis to Mason Rudolph.