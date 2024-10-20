DeAndre Hopkins News: Terrible showing in loss

Hopkins recorded one reception on one target for -2 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills.

Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Hopkins played 39 offensive snaps -- a 58 percent clip -- tied for his highest total of the season. However, that didn't lead to improved production, as Hopkins was limited to one target for the second time for the campaign. Mason Rudolph didn't improve Tennessee's offensive efficiency, making Hopkins' potential to produce in the future unclear as he has managed to top 50 receiving yards only twice in six contests.