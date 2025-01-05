DeAndre Hopkins News: Will suit up Sunday

Hopkins will be active for Sunday's game in Denver, in part because he needs one more touchdown to reach a $500,000 incentive in his contract, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

The Chiefs are already locked in as the AFC's No. 1 seed and will rest several key veterans in Week 18, but Hopkins won't be among them. Hopkins will likely still play only limited snaps, especially when the Chiefs are not near the red zone. It might still be a tough ask for Hopkins to get into the end zone, especially if he draws coverage from star Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain while Carson Wentz is at quarterback for the Chiefs rather than Patrick Mahomes (ankle).