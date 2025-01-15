Deatrich Wise News: Productive in 2024

Wise tallied 29 total tackles (16 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and three passes defended over 15 games in 2024.

The veteran defensive end from Arkansas saw his tackle total drop significantly from 2023 to 2024 (25 less tackles); however, he played 195 fewer defensive snaps and appeared in one less game this season. Wise also tallied 0.5 more sacks than he did in 2023, tying Keion White for the most sacks on the Patriots' defense this year. Wise has now finished the final season of a four-year, $22 million deal signed with the Patriots in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's proven to be an impactful pass rusher over the last three seasons (17.0 sacks in that time), so he's expected to be coveted by teams in need of pass-rush help this offseason.