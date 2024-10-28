Deebo Samuel Injury: Day-to-day with oblique, rib injuries

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel has been diagnosed with rib and oblique strains and is day-to-day, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A Week 9 bye is coming at the right time for the 49ers, who have a laundry list of injuries and keep adding to it. Samuel was recovering from pneumonia before he was cleared to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys, and he recorded four catches for 71 yards on seven targets to go with four carries for 15 yards before sustaining the injuries. Samuel appears to have avoided anything serious, but his status will be murky until the 49ers return to practice next week.