Deebo Samuel Injury: Dealing with wrist injury

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will be limited at Wednesday's practice due to a wrist injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel has been hit or miss in his five appearances this season, surpassing the century mark in receiving yards two times while combining for a 9-123-0 line on 17 targets in his other three contests. The offense has been without premier running back Christian McCaffrey all season due to Achilles tendinitis, so Samuel has supplemented his work as a pass catcher with 19 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown. With a health concern in tow, Samuel may enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs, something that will become known on Friday's practice report.