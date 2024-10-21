Deebo Samuel Injury: Has pneumonia, no timetable for return

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel has been diagnosed with pneumonia and doesn't have a timeline for when he'll be available again, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Samuel attempted to play through an illness Sunday against the Chiefs but ultimately was limited to four offensive snaps before he was ruled out after halftime. Shanahan also relayed that Samuel is in the hospital, so with Brandon Aiyuk suffering season-ending ACL and MCL tears in his right knee Sunday, Jauan Jennings tending to a hip issue and Chris Conley picking up a sprained ankle Week 7, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Ronnie Bell are the healthy options at wide receiver for the 49ers at the moment.