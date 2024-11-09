Deebo Samuel Injury: In line to suit up Sunday

Samuel, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Buccaneers due to an oblique injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel suffered rib and oblique strains Sunday, Oct. 27 against Dallas prior to San Francisco's Week 9 bye and logged a trio of limited practices this week. Despite the injuries, it appears that the wideout will be able to suit up against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Samuel has notched multiple carries out of the backfield in all but one of his seven contests this season, but he could be asked to do less in that regard given his injuries and Sunday's return of star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to make his season debut after missing the team's first eight contests due to Achilles tendinitis.