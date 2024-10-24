Deebo Samuel Injury: Limited in return to practice

Samuel (wrist/illness) was limited at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After logging only four snaps on offense this past Sunday against the Chiefs due to an illness, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that the wide receiver was diagnosed with pneumonia and in the hospital. Samuel was discharged Tuesday, and just two days later he was back on the practice field with a cap on his reps. The 49ers are giving him a chance to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, but Friday's injury report ultimately will reveal whether or not he goes into the weekend with a designation for that contest.