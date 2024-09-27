Deebo Samuel Injury: Listed as questionable

Samuel (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel is ahead of initial recovery expectations, having returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant just 11 days after straining his right calf. Reports last week suggested he would miss two or three games, but it now seems he has a shot to come back after just one absence, or at the very worst he should be ready Week 5 against Arizona. The 49ers have a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with Week 3 standout Jauan Jennings set to be the main fantasy beneficiary if Samuel is inactive again.