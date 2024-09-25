Deebo Samuel Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samuel will be listed as a non-participant on a fourth consecutive practice report due to the right hamstring strain that he sustained late in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 loss at Minnesota. There's an expectation that he'll miss a few games as a result of the injury, and with one missed game under his belt already, he seems destined to be ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots at some point. Having said that, if Samuel returns to drills in some capacity Thursday or Friday, there's a chance he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest. In any case, Jauan Jennings stands to benefit in the 49ers offense as long as Samuel is sidelined.