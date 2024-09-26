Deebo Samuel Injury: Officially limited Thursday

Samuel (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel was slated to miss a few games due to the strained right calf he suffered Week 2 at Minnesota, but his return to the field in the middle of Week 4 prep somewhat throws a wrench into that expectation. The 49ers may be merely ramping up his activity level as he progresses through his recovery, but his listing on Friday's practice report now will be of interest to see if he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.