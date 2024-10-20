Deebo Samuel Injury: Out with illness

Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs due to an illness, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to Sunday's kickoff, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Samuel was dealing with an illness but was expected to attempt to play through it. However, after only a sprinkling of snaps early in the contest, Samuel remained on the sideline and eventually walked to the locker room slowly in the second quarter. After halftime, Samuel, along with Brandon Aiyuk (knee), were ruled out, leaving Chris Conley, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Ronnie Bell as the 49ers' available healthy wide receivers with Jauan Jennings (hip) inactive.