Deebo Samuel Injury: Real chance to play this week?

San Francisco GM John Lynch said Friday that Samuel (calf) has a chance to play Sunday against the Patriots, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard reports.

Initially expected to be out for two or three weeks, Samuel missed only one game before returning to practice Thursday as a limited participant. Lynch said Samuel has "hit all the markers" in his recovery, noting that "the best athletes seem to heal at a little better rate." Another absence still is the most likely outcome -- especially with the 49ers favored by more than a touchdown this week -- but there's at least a chance Samuel plays if things go well at practice Friday.