Deebo Samuel Injury: Receives Week 8 questionable tag

Samuel (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel took the field for just four plays in this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs before he was sent to the hospital due to a case of pneumonia. He was discharged Tuesday, returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and was back on the practice field again Friday, which increases the hope that Samuel might be ready to play Sunday. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the 49ers have been taking things slowly with Samuel since he returned to practice, but the wideout's stamina has improved with each passing day. The 49ers presumably will check in on Samuel's condition early Sunday before making a call on his status, but if he suits up, the 28-year-old could be in line for a focal role in the San Francisco passing game. In addition to wideout Brandon Aiyuk (knee) being out for the season, the 49ers have ruled out receiver Jauan Jennings for Week 8, while tight end George Kittle (foot) is listed as questionable.