Deebo Samuel Injury: Released from hospital

Samuel (illness) was discharged from a San Francisco-area hospital Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Samuel had been admitted to the hospital Sunday, after he had played just four snaps in the 49ers' 28-18 loss to the Chiefs before exiting the game when he experienced a buildup of fluid in his lungs. While Samuel's ability to leave the hospital and return home is a positive sign, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the receiver is without a clear timeline to resume practicing or playing while he recovers from a bout with pneumonia. The 49ers' pass-catching corps could be down multiple key members Sunday against the Cowboys, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is out for the season, while receivers Jauan Jennings (hip) and Chris Conley (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) are seemingly viewed as day-to-day.