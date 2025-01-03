Deebo Samuel Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Samuel (ribs/wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel might've tried to play through his rib and wrist injuries if the 49ers were in playoff contention. As is, he didn't practice this week and won't play in Sunday's game, which could free up more playing time for Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Chris Conley behind de facto No. 1 receiver Jauan Jennings. There's no doubt Samuel will be mentioned in trade rumors yet again this offseason, as he has just one year remaining on his contract and is coming off a disappointing campaign for a team that also has Pearsall, Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) at wide receiver. There's been no indication that the rib or wrist injuries will impact Samuel's preparation for 2025.