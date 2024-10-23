Deebo Samuel Injury: Sits out practice, may play Sunday

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (illness) won't practice Wednesday but still has a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Samuel played just four snaps during this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to an illness, which was clarified as pneumonia by Shanahan on Monday. A stay in the hospital was ordered up for Samuel, but he was discharged Tuesday. Considering Shanahan's comments Wednesday, Samuel's status now will be one to watch this season, as the 49ers are particularly banged up at the skill positions at the moment.