Deebo Samuel Injury: Spotted at Thursday's practice

Samuel (illness) was present at the open portion of Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel managed just four offensive snaps during this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what eventually was deemed to be pneumonia, which forced a stay in the hospital. He was discharged Tuesday and was spotted running and doing some conditioning work on the side at Wednesday's session, per Wagoner. While Samuel went down as a non-participant, his return to the practice field Thursday generally is a good sign that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.