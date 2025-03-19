Deebo Samuel News: Gets salary guaranteed

Samuel and the Commanders agreed to terms Wednesday on a reworked one-year contract that provides him with a $17 million guaranteed salary and $3 million in incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel's reworked contract seems mutually beneficial, as it provides him with new incentives and a stronger baseline for 2025, while likely lessening Washington's commitment beyond the coming season. He previously had a $16.6 million non-guaranteed salary. Coming off a lackluster 2024 campaign in San Francisco, the 29-year-old playmaker will work to reignite his career while lining up alongside reigning second-team All-Pro selection Terry McLaurin, and while catching passes from 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Samuel's versatility will make him a strong fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme, as long as he can regain some of the dynamic abilities he showcased while earning 2021 first-team All-Pro honors. He recorded just 51 catches (on 81 targets) for 670 yards and three scores across 15 regular-season appearances in 2024, with just 42 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown (on a career-low 3.2 YPC).