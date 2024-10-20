Fantasy Football
Deebo Samuel headshot

Deebo Samuel News: Has illness, expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 20, 2024 at 8:39pm

Samuel is tending to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel operated with a cap on his reps this past week due to a wrist injury but ultimately was cleared to suit up for Week 7 action. With an ailment now in tow, there's a chance his snap share is below its norm of 70-plus percent, which could open up reps for Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Chris Conley, with Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined.

Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers
