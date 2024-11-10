Deebo Samuel News: Suiting up in Week 10

Samuel (rib/oblique) is active for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Samuel sustained oblique and rib strains in the 49ers' last game Sunday, Oct. 27 against the Cowboys, and following a Week 9 bye, he was able to string together three consecutive limited practices, receiving a questionable tag for Week 10 in the process. Overnight Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Samuel was expected to play Sunday, which has come to pass. Samuel will be welcoming back premier running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) for the first time this season, a scenario that may open up the entire offense for San Francisco. In seven appearances without McCaffrey this season, Samuel has averaged 6.7 touches for 67.4 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring two total TDs.