Deebo Samuel News: Suiting up in Week 8

Samuel (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Cowboys, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

One week removed from logging just four offensive snaps due to an illness that eventually was determined to be pneumonia and prompted a stay in the hospital, Samuel will be available to San Francisco's offense Week 8. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season and Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined for a second contest in a row, Samuel and TE George Kittle (foot) likely will serve as the top pass catchers for QB Brock Purdy on Sunday.